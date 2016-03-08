...
Juve, Ronaldo is getting ready for Atletico clash -pics

04 March at 19:40

Juve played against Napoli last night in Naples as Max Allegri's team came away with a big 1-2 win. With the win, the bianconeri are now 16 points up on second placed Napoli as they have a huge advantage. The Juve players will only start training again tomorrow as Ronaldo took today off to recharge his batteries. He posted a picture on Instagram to show his day as Juve are focused on their upcoming games against Udinese and Atletico Madrid. View so now right here on Calciomercato.com. 


