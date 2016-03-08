Juve, Ronaldo is reborn: 'But he still doesn't feel 100%'
24 January at 13:40Cristiano Ronaldo is reborn. After a grim period for Juventus, the Portuguese phenomenon has not stopped scoring and has already reached a tally of 19 goals. Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilbianconerco.com) took stock of his physical form in today's edition.
As reported by the Milanese paper, the knee problem that troubled CR7 would have required a period of rest but he wanted to play even with Portugal in order not to risk qualification for the European championship.
In a month he has recovered, he is scoring a lot but he only feels at 60-70% of his potential and with the Bianconeri staff he has already planned everything to reach his 100% in the second half of the season, as the Champions League is set to come back very soon.
In the meantime, Ronaldo and his teammates are preparing for the big Serie A matchup against Napoli which will take place on Sunday at the Stadio San Paolo and the attacker will look to continue his incredible scoring streak.
