Juve, Ronaldo: 'It's a new year but the objectives stay the same' - pics
04 January at 20:35Juve are coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss to Simone Inzaghi's Lazio in the Italian SuperCup as they are set to play against Cagliari in the Italian Serie A on Monday. This will be their first game of 2020 as the Juve players have been working hard in an attempt to kick-off the new year with a win. Cristiano Ronaldo posted the following message on his social media page: 'It's a new year that begins but we have the same motivation and objectives'. Cagliari have been doing pretty well in the Italian Serie A so far this season as Maurizio Sarri knows that this game won't be an easy one for the bianconeri. More to come. Click here for more news
