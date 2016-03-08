Juve, Ronaldo Junior was added to the bianconeri youth squad

Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior was also present during Juve's U-9 training camp. Born in 2010, Ronaldo Junior recently played with the "Juve Pulcini 2010" led by Piccini, Comito and Saporito. Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was present as all the eyes were on Ronaldo's son. Mattia Barzagli (son of Andrea Barzagli) was also present as he has been in the Juve youth ranks for years now. You can view an image of Ronaldo Junior at the Juve camp bellow by clicking on our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.