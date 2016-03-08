Juve, Ronaldo makes peace; will buy dinner for his teammates

As IlBianconero.com reports , the Portuguese star is expected to return to Turin tomorrow. And after yesterday's strong statements, confirming what Maurizio Sarri said about his injury, Ronaldo is ready to make peace with the Bianconeri.

A confrontation is expected in the locker room, during which Ronaldo will speak after the incident which took place against Milan, per the report. Perhaps, he will apologize to his teammates in private, without having to do it in front of the media. According to La Repubblica ( via IlBianconeri.com ), Ronaldo has come up with a solution. In fact, he intends to buy his teammates dinner ahead of the clash against Atalanta, thus making peace after a few worrying days in the Juve camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up to leave Portugal's camp, heading back to Turin for the important clash between Juventus and Atalanta on Saturday afternoon. With four goals scored in two games, he will return with a head full of confidence.