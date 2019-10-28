Juve, Ronaldo motivates his teammates ahead of Genoa game - pics

28 October at 22:55
Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play as Juve will be taking on Genoa midweek. Let's not forget that Maurizio Sarri decided to give Ronaldo a small break as he did not play against Lecce this past week-end. Ronaldo posted the following message on his social media account : 'Okay, I am ready to go. Let's take it step by step'. You can view Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post right here bellow. Click here for more general football news...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Step by step #SerieA #FinoAllaFine

Un post condiviso da Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) in data:

Comments

