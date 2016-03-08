Juve, Ronaldo not in training ahead of Atalanta; a doubt to play
21 November at 21:20Juventus are visiting Atalanta. The news of the day is that Cristiano Ronaldo - starter in both games with his Portugal - has not even trained today with the group, in the second session after the commitments with his national team.
At the moment, with the game against Atalanta scheduled for Saturday, his presence remains in doubt. Good news for Pjanic, not for Alex Sandro and Rabiot. These are the news announced by the official Juve report:
"With the whole group back in Turin (today, Juan Cuadrado
Miralem Pjanic, while Alex Sandro continued to undergo his own personalized therapy. Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo instead partook in personalized training.
Tomorrow, the eve of Atalanta-Juve, the training session is scheduled for the morning. Maurizio Sarri's press conference will take place before 10:30 am live on Juventus TV".
Atalanta are currently residing on 5th place in the table with 22 points, trailing Juve at 1st position by 10 points. Both games last season ended in ties. 2-2 at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia, and 1-1 tie in the penultimate game of the 2018-19 season.
Atalanta are going into the game coming from a 0-0 tie at the Marassi to Sampdoria before the international break, whereas Juventus are heading into the game coming from a 1-0 victory at Juventus Stadium to Milan after a late Paulo Dybala winner.
For more news, visit our homepage
@MaaxiAngelo
Go to comments