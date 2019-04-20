Juve, Ronaldo on Instagram: 'This is only the beginning'

21 April at 10:00
Juventus secured their 8th consecutive Serie A title yesterday after defeating Fiorentina 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium. This was the first league title in Italy for the star of the team, Cristiano Ronaldo who, alongside his teammates, took his time to react to the Scudetto on social media:

"Champions of Italy! I am proud to have contributed to writing the history of this exceptional club which wanted me strongly and for which I am proud to play. I am happy. We dominated a difficult league. We fought, all together. We are a strong and extraordinary group. And this is only the beginning. Grande Juve!"

