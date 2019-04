Juve, Ronaldo on Instagram: 'This is only the beginning'

Juventus secured their 8th consecutive Serie A title yesterday after defeating Fiorentina 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium. This was the first league title in Italy for the star of the team, Cristiano Ronaldo who, alongside his teammates , took his time to react to the Scudetto on social media:"Champions of Italy! I am proud to have contributed to writing the history of this exceptional club which wanted me strongly and for which I am proud to play. I am happy. We dominated a difficult league. We fought, all together. We are a strong and extraordinary group. And this is only the beginning. Grande Juve!"