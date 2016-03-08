Juve, Ronaldo on Twitter: 'Love this feeling'
15 November at 17:50Following the 6-0 win against Lithuania, in which he scored a hat-trick, Cristiano Ronaldo published his thoughts on Twitter. After the game, the Portuguese star was notably happy about it his performance, and it showed today.
"I love this feeling," he wrote, adding three emoji balls to underline the fact that he bagged a hat-trick. After struggling at Juventus as of late, you can understand that he is happy about proving the doubters wrong.
Love this feeling pic.twitter.com/e7bZ9vtJJU— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 15, 2019
