Juve, Ronaldo reveals the background story to his celebration

05 August at 19:30
In a recent interview with Soccer.com, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed how he came up with his famous goalscoring celebration during his time at Real Madrid.
 
"My siiuuu was born in a natural way. We (Real Madrid) were in the United States, we played against Chelsea, I scored, I jumped and I yelled that siiiuuu.
 
"The fans liked it so much that, when I met them, they called me 'Cristiano, siiiuuu' and they repeated the phrase. So from there on, I decided to continue with it," he concluded.
 

