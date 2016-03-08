Juve, Ronaldo's incredible record against Atletico Madrid

This evening, Juventus will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage, and Cristiano Ronaldo is back. After missing the clash against Atalanta due to an injury, the Portuguese star is eager to get back on the scoresheet.

The striker has scored 25 goals against Atletico Madrid in all competitions, so it would certainly be a great day to get back on target. In fact, he has only scored more goals against Sevilla (27). Out of the 25 goals, Ronaldo has registered two hat-tricks, one of which came with Juventus.