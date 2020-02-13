Juve, Ronaldo's message following the draw against Milan

In the 90th minute, the Bianconeri were awarded a penalty and Ronaldo stepped up to take it. Of course, the Portuguese star made no mistakes, securing a much better result for his side heading into the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

"Tough game but we stick together as a team and now we have the second leg at home, with the support of our Tifosi, to reach the Coppa Italia final!," he wrote on Instagram.



Last night, it looked like Juventus were heading towards a second consecutive defeat, but then Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue. Milan took the lead in the second half through Ante Rebic, but the Croatian didn't have the last word.