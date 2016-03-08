Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his condition ahead of Portugal's clash with Lithuania this evening. In the games against Lokomotiv and Milan, the striker was subbed off by manager of Maurizio Sarri, who blamed it on a knee injury.



Speaking to the cameras of TVI, Televisão Independente (as seen in the picture below), Ronaldo responded to the words of Sarri, making it clear that his condition isn't a problem: "I can tell you one thing in front of all the newspapers, the captain isn't well, he is very well!".



Ronaldo ended his quotes with a big smile, sending a signal to Sarri. He will play from start in the game against Lithuania, which kicks off at 8:45 pm.​



