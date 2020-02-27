Juve, Ronaldo's message to the fans following loss against Lyon

The result, it's true, doesn't compromise the qualification but immediately makes it more difficult for the Turin side to pull off a comeback at the Allianz Stadium. In the second leg, they will definitely need to switch things up.

"Not the result we wanted but UCL games are always tough. We have 90 minutes to fight back in Torino and have the confidence we will move ahead in the competition," he wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't panic or break down, even after the poor first leg against Lyon in the Champions League Round of 16, which the Bianconeri lost by the odd goal in France. After the game, he sent a message to the fans.