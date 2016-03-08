Juve: Ronaldo's shocking stat against Napoli
06 March at 18:50Cristiano Ronaldo seemed nervous against Napoli last weekend. The Portuguese star shouted at Massimiliano Allegri urging the team to press Napoli higher on the pitch (WATCH THE VIDEO HERE). Ronaldo was still able to make a difference against the Partenopei as he managed to be awarded a crucial free kick in the first half, causing the red card of Napoli keeper Alex Meret. The game of the former Real Madrid star, however, wasn't that good as this stat highlights: CR7 touched the ball only 43 times during the game, none of those inside Napoli's penalty area. Juve definitely need something else if they are to beat Atletico Madrid in Champions League next week.
Ronaldo has had a very positive impact at Juventus. The former Real Madrid ace is the player with the most minuted played at Juve this season and he is also the top scorer of the Serie A giants with 21 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.
Ronaldo and Quagliarella are currently the Serie A leading scorers with 19 goals each.
Go to comments