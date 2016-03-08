Juve, Ronaldo: 'Sarri was the one who was right'
17 November at 20:25Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) about Juve boss Maurizio Sarri, here is what he had to say: ' It is true that I have been limited in the past few weeks, I tried to help Juve by playing injured. I don't like to be subbed off but there aren't any issues. Sarri? I wasn't 100% so it's normal that Sarri wanted to protect me...'.
Let's not forget that Juve played against AC Milan in the Italian Serie A before the International break as the bianconeri beat the rossoneri 1-0 thanks to a late Paulo Dybala goal. During this game, Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off by Maurizio Sarri as the Portuguese legend did not seem to be happy by his substitution.
There has been a lot of talk on the matter since as Sarri told the press that the reason why he took Ronaldo off was to protect him since he wasn't 100%. Ronaldo has now confirmed what Sarri said as the Portuguese star hasn't been 100% physically speaking of late. The bianconeri will play against Atalanta after the international break as Ronaldo should be in great shape for this game. More to come on the matter....
