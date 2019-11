Juve, Ronaldo: 'Sarri was the one who was right'

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the press ( via Calciomercato.com ) about Juve boss Maurizio Sarri, here is what he had to say: ' It is true that I have been limited in the past few weeks, I tried to help Juve by playing injured. I don't like to be subbed off but there aren't any issues. Sarri? I wasn't 100% so it's normal that Sarri wanted to protect me...'.Let's not forget that Juve played against AC Milan in the Italian Serie A before the International break as the bianconeri beat the rossoneri 1-0 thanks to a late Paulo Dybala goal. During this game, Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off by Maurizio Sarri as the Portuguese legend did not seem to be happy by his substitution.There has been a lot of talk on the matter since as Sarri told the press that the reason why he took Ronaldo off was to protect him since he wasn't 100%. Ronaldo has now confirmed what Sarri said as the Portuguese star hasn't been 100% physically speaking of late. The bianconeri will play against Atalanta after the international break as Ronaldo should be in great shape for this game. More to come on the matter....