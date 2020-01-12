Juve, Ronaldo sends message after Roma win: 'Top of the table!' - Photo

However, the game left a bitter taste for both sides. Demiral and Zaniolo will miss the rest of the season after sustaining ACL injuries during the game. Nevertheless, it's important not to forget the performance of Sarri's side.

On Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to the fans, following the important win: "Important victory today! Good team work and back to where we belong. Top of the table!". Take a look at the post below.



Last night, Juventus grabbed an important win away at Roma, beating the Giallorissi by two goals to one. As a result of the success, the Bianconeri leapfrogged Inter in the standings, as the Nerazzurri only managed a draw at home against Atalanta.