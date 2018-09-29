Juve ended up beating Napoli by a 3-1 score line as Mario Mandzukic (2) and Leonardo Bonucci got the bianconeri goals. Even if Ronaldo didn't score any goals today, he was still the best player on the pitch as he provided all three assists. Here is what the Portuguese star had to say on the matter after the game: "This was a great group win. Let's keep it up!". You can view Cristiano Ronaldo's original Instagram message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.