Juve, Ronaldo to his mother: 'Champions? I don't do miracles'

18 April at 09:15
Interviewed by the Portuguese outlet A Bola on the sidelines of an event in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, revealed her son's words after being eliminated from the Champions League:

"He was sad because he wanted to go to the final. What did he tell me? That he does not do miracles; the league is going well and it lacked a bit of luck in the Champions League, but life continues," she stated. 

