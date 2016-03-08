Juve, Ronaldo to his mother: 'Champions? I don't do miracles'

Interviewed by the Portuguese outlet A Bola on the sidelines of an event in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, revealed her son's words after being eliminated from the Champions League:"He was sad because he wanted to go to the final. What did he tell me? That he does not do miracles; the league is going well and it lacked a bit of luck in the Champions League, but life continues," she stated.