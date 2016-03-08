Juve, Ronaldo: ‘United did not deserve victory; we’ll finish 1st’
08 November at 09:35Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo may have scored a fantastic goal for the Bianconeri against his old club Manchester United last night but it was not enough to prevent Juventus from suffering their first defeat of the season. Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Ronaldo said the following:
“The Champions League is special, you can never relax because anything can happen. We dominated, had more chances and we could close it. Man United did nothing to deserve the victory, but it was not good luck because this is what we were looking for: it was not a good thing to lose, but this is perhaps the best time to suffer a defeat: we have to raise our heads, we are first in the group and I am sure we will pass as first.”
Juventus took the lead through Ronaldo but United hit back late on with a Juan Mata free-kick and a Leonardo Bonucci own goal.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments