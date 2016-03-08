Juve, Ronaldo: 'All the world watches Juve, we are still confident'

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to DAZN after the Juve vs Parma 3-3 game, here is what the Portuguese legend had to say on the matter:



' Result? That's football, you win some and you lose some. I am happy for my goals but I am mad about this result clearly. We had a very good first half but then Parma got back into the game in the second half and we made way too many mistakes. You can't make these mistakes and hope to win in the Serie A, there aren't any easy games. Juve? Well all of the world watches Juve since we are the best team but we have to stay relaxed. We are confident and we have been playing well up to this point. Future? I have full of faith in Juve. Parma? They didn't do all that much, we made too many errors and they took advantage of this. Napoli? We still have a pretty commanding lead, as i've said, we have to stay calm and focused. Physical conditions? I always train hard even if I wasn't at my best in our last few games...'.