Juve, Ronaldo: ‘We should have won 3-0 or 4-0!’

cristiano ronaldo, juventus, disappunto, smorfia, 2018/19
08 November at 11:00
Despite a fantastic effort from the 33-year-old Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United last night. Ronaldo gave Juventus the lead earlier in the second half before a fantastic free-kick from Juan Mata and a calamitous own goal from Leonardo Bonucci gave Juve their first defeat of the season.
 
Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Ronaldo said the following:
 
“I did not think I scored such a nice goal, then the replay in the locker room made me clear how it was! We had to win this game easily, 3-0 or 4-0, we deserved more: here at Juventus everybody wants to win the Champions League, they hold a lot, but I say to go step by step. We must pass the group, then we have a great team, great fans, a great coach.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.