Juve, Ronaldo: ‘We should have won 3-0 or 4-0!’
08 November at 11:00Despite a fantastic effort from the 33-year-old Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United last night. Ronaldo gave Juventus the lead earlier in the second half before a fantastic free-kick from Juan Mata and a calamitous own goal from Leonardo Bonucci gave Juve their first defeat of the season.
Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Ronaldo said the following:
“I did not think I scored such a nice goal, then the replay in the locker room made me clear how it was! We had to win this game easily, 3-0 or 4-0, we deserved more: here at Juventus everybody wants to win the Champions League, they hold a lot, but I say to go step by step. We must pass the group, then we have a great team, great fans, a great coach.”
