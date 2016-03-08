Juve, Rugani one step away from Roma: the details

Yet another Italian coup by Petrachi after Mancini, Zappacosta and Spinazzola. However, the Rugani option didn't convince everyone at the club, but given the tough negotiations for Alderweireld and Lovren, Roma had to opt for the Italian.

The deal should be closed by Saturday after a positive meeting between Petrachi and Paratici yesterday. The defender will arrive on loan, but the formula is yet to be decided by the club.

Juve are pushing for two solutions: a free loan with an obligation at €25m or a €5m loan with an option to buy for €20m. Roma. meanwhile, are pushing for a free loan with an option to buy at €25m. This should be decided in the coming days.

Rugani will earn €2.5m per year with the Giallrossi, which is the same as his current salary. The goal is to have him ready before Sunday's clash, though he won't be able to participate until the derby in round two.