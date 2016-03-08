Juve’s Can attracts Bayern, PSG

Italian Serie A side Juventus are having a difficult transfer window where things aren’t going as per planned.



Even though the defending Italian champions have already signed highly-rated defender Matthijs de Ligt for a club-record fee, but since then things are not as rosy as they should’ve been.



The Turin-based club first failed to sign two potential targets—Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku—and are also having a hard time in finding a possible club for winger Paulo Dybala.



However, in the recent days, another player’s departure is being discussed between the club hierarchy and that is midfielder Emre Can.



The 25-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer from Liverpool but has so far failed to cement a permanent spot in the playing eleven.



After finding it hard to offload the likes of veteran midfielders Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi and with the arrival of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer, it is believed that the new Juventus management are willing to let go Can in the ongoing transfer window.



The former Bayern Leverkusen midfielder is reportedly attracting interest from German champions Bayern Munich and French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

