Juve’s Can attracts Bayern, PSG

18 August at 11:40
Italian Serie A side Juventus are having a difficult transfer window where things aren’t going as per planned.

Even though the defending Italian champions have already signed highly-rated defender Matthijs de Ligt for a club-record fee, but since then things are not as rosy as they should’ve been.

The Turin-based club first failed to sign two potential targets—Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku—and are also having a hard time in finding a possible club for winger Paulo Dybala.

However, in the recent days, another player’s departure is being discussed between the club hierarchy and that is midfielder Emre Can.

The 25-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer from Liverpool but has so far failed to cement a permanent spot in the playing eleven.

After finding it hard to offload the likes of veteran midfielders Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi and with the arrival of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer, it is believed that the new Juventus management are willing to let go Can in the ongoing transfer window.

The former Bayern Leverkusen midfielder is reportedly attracting interest from German champions Bayern Munich and French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.