Juve’s Mandzukic eyes Bayern move
04 November at 10:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is eyeing a move to German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.
Rumours regarding Mandzukic’s departure intensified after he was dropped from Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad as well.
There were reports in the media that English Premier League outfit Manchester United are keen on signing the former Atletico Madrid striker as a replacement of Romelu Lukaku who has joined Italian Serie A club Inter Milan in the summer.
However, as per the latest development, Mandzukic is keen on joining the German club who are not interested in signing the 33-year-old.
Mandzukic has already spent two seasons with Bayern from 2012 to 2014 where he has scored 33 goals in 54 league appearances.
The former Wolfsburg striker has been with the Old Lady since the summer of 2015 when he joined them from Atletico for a reported fee of €19 million.
