Juve’s Paratici rules out January signings
13 January at 19:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici has ruled out signings in the January transfer window.
The Turin-based outfit have been linked with a number of players but currently have a massive squad after failing to sell players in the summer transfer window who were deemed surplus by the management under Maurizio Sarri.
Paratici, while talking to Sky Sport Italia cited by Goal.com after Juve’s 2-1 win against AS Roma on Sunday, has ruled out signings in the mid-season transfer window and expressed his opinion that the defending champions in the country have enough quality in their squad to retain the title.
"We believe that we have a very competitive squad,” he said. “For a while, you in the media told us we had too many players. Therefore, it seems unlikely we'd need to bring in any more in January.”
Already, veteran striker Mario Mandzukic has left the club and joined Qatar-based outfit Al-Duhail after failing to get any game-time under Sarri.
Other than him, there have been reports that midfielders Emre Can and Adrien Rabiot might also leave the Turin-based outfit in the January transfer window in order to get more first-team football.
