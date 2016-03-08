Juve's Pjanic on market, Cristiano Ronaldo and Champions League

Miralem Pjanic says he is happy to continue at Juventus and has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the the Old Lady’s key player.



"I am not the Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo is our key player, he has won a lot, one of the best ever, having him in the team is something more for all of us. I am happy to be at the club, the goal is to grow and win with the club,” he said.



On winning the Champions League: “We need something extra to win the Champions League , it is one of the goals the team wants to reach. This is a strong group, a strong society and we believe in this dream. Allegri has clearly said that since he is at Juve you always play to try to win all competitions, sometimes there is luck, sometimes less. We have reached the final twice in the last four years, it's not cheap. The Champions League is a goal for the team."