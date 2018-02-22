Paris St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is clearly unhappy for not being picked up by Didier Deschamps for the France squad for the upcoming World Cup. He has refused to be a part of the reserves, which has angered his national coach.

Adrien Rabiot has no intention to renew his contract at PSG that is until 2019. He wants to talk to Unai Emery’s successor Thoms Tuchel before taking a decision whether to leave PSG this summer or not.

He will be able to sign a free contract from next January and Juventus are looking to take opportunity of the situation, just like how they are doing with Emre Can. Liverpool midfielder will leave Anfield and join Juventus as a free agent.

Juventus will face strong competition from the Premier League for Adrien Rabiot. In the middle of the current situation, PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot could make himself available in the transfer market.