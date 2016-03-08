Juve’s poor business in summer costing Sarri in tense league battle
07 December at 10:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus have been winning a lot of games on both the domestic front as well in Europe but their performances have been far from convincing.
One of the primary factor which is becoming evident for such struggles on the pitch is the club’s business in the summer transfer window.
The Turin-based club made some star signings in the summer but nearly none of them have lived up to the expectations which is becoming a cause of concern for manager Maurizio Sarri.
The likes of midfielder Aaron Ramsey who joined the club as a free-agent along with right-back Danilo who came from Manchester City in a swap deal have missed most of their seasons till now due to fitness concerns.
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who also joined the Old Lady as a free-agent from Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG), has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI.
Young Matthijs de Ligt who became the most expensive defensive signing in the history of Serie A is yet to show the similar kind of performances he did for Ajax in the previous campaign.
The only positive for Juve from the last summer transfer business is the performances of veteran striker Gonzalo Higuain, who was actually supposed to leave the club but is now one of the top performer under Sarri.
Stefano Agresti
