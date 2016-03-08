Juve's probable XI for Lokomotiv clash - Dybala in, Higuain out

After a confident 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen last time out, the Bianconeri will look to continue on the same path, securing their spot at the top of the table for at least another round. Down below are the expected line-ups.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Dybala.

Lokomotiv Moscow (4-5-1): Guilherme; Ignatyev, Howedes, Corluka, Idowu; Miranchuk, Krychowiak, Murilo, Barinov, Joao Mario; Eder.

Dybala is currently ahead of Higuain for the spot alongside Ronaldo, just the like the clash against Inter. Meanwhile, Bernardeschi keeps his role behind the two strikers despite receiving criticism as of late, as Sarri evidently appreciates the midfielder's qualities.

Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 this evening and the game will air on most popular sports channels.

This evening, the third round of the Champions League group stage will kick-off. Two Serie A teams will be involved today, namely Atalanta and Juventus, and the latter will host Lokomotiv Moscow at the Allianz Stadium.