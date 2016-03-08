Juve's probable XI for Lyon clash - Sarri keeps the attacking trio

This evening, Juventus will take on Lyon away from home in the Champions League Round of 16, hoping to take a good result with them back to Turin for the return leg. Compared to the game against SPAL, Sarri is expected to make a few changes.However, the attacking trio of Cuadrado, Dybala and Ronaldo will be confirmed. In other words, although he has recovered from his injury and will thus be available, Higuain won't get the chance from start. Most likely, it's a precaution.In midfield, Pjanic is back in his usual role as the leader of the play, while Bentancur and Rabiot are the favourites to start over Ramsey and Matuidi. For the Bianconeri, the midfield battle will be crucial to take control of the game.As mentioned, it will also be important for Sarri's side to get an away goal, considering how crucial they can be in the end.Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal; Dubois, Guimaraes, Tousart, Aouar, Cornet; Toko Ekambi, Dembelé.Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.