Juve's secret weapon in race to sign Inter and Chelsea target
07 April at 15:15Federico Chiesa is considered to be one of the brightest young players in Serie A at the moment; the Italy starlet being linked to a number of the top clubs in Europe as a result of his strong performances.
Juventus, along with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli and Chelsea, are thought to be in the running for the Italian winger's signature and it will surely be an open bidding war come the summer to decide where the forward will end up.
Juventus, however, have a secret weapon in their pursuit of Chiesa. According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport this morning, Juventus could be set to exercise their right to repurchase Udinese's Rolando Mandragora, then using Mandragora in part of a player-exchange deal to offer Fiorentina for Chiesa in the summer.
