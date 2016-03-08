Juve's Supercup jersey has already been sold out - watch
21 December at 18:10Maurizio Sarri's Juve are set to play against Simone Inzaghi's Lazio in the Italian Supercup tomorrow as the bianconeri recently revealed their special Supercup 'Arabic version' jersey for this game. The game will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyad. This new jersey seems to have been a hit as it has already been fully sold out ahead of Juve-Lazio game. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now. For more news, you can click right here.
La maglia home Riyadh Edition, un altro sold-out in poche ore https://t.co/jsbYBXWLmP#SupercoppaItaliana #LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/G2AMjtlaSz— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 21, 2019
Go to comments