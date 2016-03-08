Juve's wage bill reaching closer to €300 million

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are comfortably the highest salary paying club in the country.The current Italian champions have a wage bill of €294 million which is nearly double of second-place Inter Milan who will pay wages of €155 million.Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the highest-earning player at the club and in the league with an annual salary of €31 million, nearly four times of second-highest paid Juventus player Matthijs de Ligt, who earns €8 million salary plus €4 million in bonuses.New signings Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot will earn €7 million per season, but the latter will also have an opportunity to earn €2 million in bonuses.