Juve's wage bill reaching closer to €300 million

10 September at 18:40
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are comfortably the highest salary paying club in the country.

The current Italian champions have a wage bill of €294 million which is nearly double of second-place Inter Milan who will pay wages of €155 million.

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the highest-earning player at the club and in the league with an annual salary of €31 million, nearly four times of second-highest paid Juventus player Matthijs de Ligt, who earns €8 million salary plus €4 million in bonuses.

New signings Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot will earn €7 million per season, but the latter will also have an opportunity to earn €2 million in bonuses.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.