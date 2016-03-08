Juve, Sarri: 'Atletico? Many teams have our resources...'

Juve's Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press in his Atletico Madrid pre-game conference, here is what he had to say on the matter:



' Juve's resources? There are many teams, 10-12, that have the same resources as us in Europe. We know that there are many good teams in the UCL. Pjanic? He is available, he trained with the rest of the group today so let's see if he starts or not. Pressure? No we don't feel any extra pressure, we are Juve so we know that we have to try and win every single game. Italian teams in the UCL? I don't think that we are favorites, hopefully I am wrong. Atletico? They are very good, they can certainly win the UEFA Champions league. They lost a great player in Griezmann but they gained one in Joao Felix. Saul? He is one of the best in the world. Inter? When I made those comments after the Fiorentina game, it was about us and not Inter. I am not thinking about this right now as I am celebrating my wife's birthday...'. More to come...