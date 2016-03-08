Juve, Sarri: 'Better to recover Bentancur than play Rabiot?'

"Sarri told me that I can become one of the strongest in the world". These are the optimistic words of Rodrigo Bentancur just a few days ago.



He is not wrong, as the manager of Juve is said to be a keen admirer of the midfielder: "I am very curious about Bentancur, the sensations in training are of a high level . He is training on two roles, mainly from a low level . The feelings about him are strong, I think he can become an important player".



These were the words of Maurizio Sarri at his first pre-season conference, post pneumonia, before the match against Fiorentina.



So what do the numbers tell us about Bentancur?

He has always been the holder in midfield this season. In the league, since October 26, from the draw against Lecce , until last week, where he packed the assist to Cristiano Ronaldo for the advantage over Lazio.



Then, the knockout: subbed off at the 41st, the Biancocelesti equalised in the 44th. To say he is important, is an understatement, as Sarri now sees him as a director of play, someone who can set the pace and take on a role of deputy Pjanic.



So is it better to force a return to action for Bentancur rather than to play a fit Adrien Rabiot? The Frenchman has not convinced Maurizio Sarri in the Champions League defeat against Bayer Leverkusen, and will sit down again on the bench, with Emre Can and Matuidi at the sides of Bentancur. It could have been a new opportunity for the former Paris Saint-Germain, and instead no: Sarri bets everything on his protégé.



For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera