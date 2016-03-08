Juve, Sarri can no longer wait, the real De Ligt is needed
15 January at 21:40Now Juve can no longer wait: the best Matthijs de Ligt is needed, as reports Calciomercato.
The serious injury suffered by Merih Demiral in the challenge last Sunday at the Olimpico in Rome obliges the Dutchman to burn the stages of a recovery and an adaptation that, in recent weeks, had become slower and full of obstacles .
Appreciation must obviously be given to Demiral himself, capable of overcoming Rugani first and then the Dutchman.
In the summer, in fact, the Turk seemed suspect to leave, only to fall back on the injury received by Chiellini that gave him a shot at appearing for Juve.
In autumn, however, the former Sassuolo man had overtaken De Ligt himself in the role of vice-Chiellini alongside Bonucci.
The first Italian releases of the Dutchman had been anything but convincing. The penalty caused at San Siro against Inter Milan, the deflection in the area against Bologna, the hand ball in Lecce cost two points in the standings. These are mistakes that had stained his first part of the season, attracting inevitable salary-related criticisms and the cost of the tag.
Sarri has always defended him, motivating the defender's slip with adaptation and some physical problems, trusting in his talents for the future.
The company did the same: Paratici's words echoed those of the technician: "He will become the best defender in the world" . But the moment is now.
The Juventus defense is now emerging: waiting for Chiellini (for early March), he needs the best De Ligt, whose signs of improvement were seen precisely in the trip to Rome, when - taking over Demiral - he seemed careful and precise in a couple of closings on Dzeko.
In recent weeks, Matthijs has had to deal with physical problems between shoulder and adductor. Yesterday, however, Sarri called him "in great recovery".
The time of waiting is over ... will the real De Ligt please stand up?
Anthony Privetera
