Juve, Sarri confirms: 'Higuain will start. Dybala and Ronaldo...'

Ahead of tonight's clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus in the final group stage game for both sides, Maurizio Sarri spoke in an interview about how his attack will look like this evening.



"Ronaldo, Higuain and Dybala are available. How do I decide who plays? Let's draw lots the day before, together with the three boys, and decide (laughs). Let's see: they are all in good physical condition. Higuain will play for sure," he stated.