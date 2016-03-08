Juve, Sarri: 'Dybala and Higuain knew from the beginning...'
05 November at 21:00On the eve of the game against Lokomotiv Moscow, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press about the important clash, as his side could secure a spot in the knockout phase with a win. Our reporters were present to gather the quotes of the former Chelsea man.
"We have done well in terms of results thus far. They put us in difficulty in the first leg, so we have to perform well. We are aiming for first place in the group, so let's focus on the performance to reach the goal," he began.
The manager also spoke about De Ligt, who was forced to abandon the tri to Russia at the last minute. During today's training session, the Dutchman didn't turn up and Sarri revealed that he's struggling with an ankle injury, although it shouldn't be too serious.
"De Ligt wasn't in a position to play. He needs a few days of rest due to an ankle injury, but it doesn't look like anything serious. Who will start in his place? We have Rugani and Demiral, tomorrow I will decide together with my staff," he continued.
Sarri was also asked about playing Dybala and Higuain together. However, he stated that it still isn't possible due to their style of play. Hopefully, we will be able to see the Ronaldo, Higuain, Dybala trio from start soon as it certainly would be interesting.
"The boys knew the situation well from the beginning. Both of them had a strong desire to stay in the summer. When they did, they knew that they wouldn't be able to play together. If we can do it, I will be the first one to be happy," he concluded.
