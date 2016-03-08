Juve, Sarri explains when he will use Dybala, Higuain, Ronaldo trio

At the end of the game between Juventus and Lokomotiv, which the former won by 2-1, Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Italia about the Dybala, Higuain, Ronaldo trio and why he decided to use it during the game. Furthermore, he stated that it can certainly be used again."Why did I play the Dybala-Higuain-Ronaldo trio? I saw that Lokomotiv had no more legs. Tonight there were the right conditions, we can see it again. If the opponents and the game allow us, I will use the trio again," he stated.