Juve, Sarri had a phone call with Ronaldo: the details

According to the Portuguese newspaper Il Correio da Manhã, there has already been a confrontation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, who subbed off the start against Lokomotiv and Milan.Per the newspaper, the two spoke to each other over the phone in the past few hours, putting a definitive end to the case born after Ronaldo was subbed off early in the second half of Juve-Milan. The striker was notably upset as he left the pitch, but it seems things are sorted now.