Gonzalo Higuain is ahead of him, as he is a striker type that the Juventus manager prefers. However, in the coming weeks, Dybala will get his chances to show his quality, as the former Chelsea man can't play every game.

​Maurizio Sarri has clear ideas about the position of Paulo Dybala at Juventus. According to Sky Italia, the Argentine striker, at least for now, is second in the pecking order.