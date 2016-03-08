Juve, Sarri: 'I didn't smoke much when I was a player'
23 December at 23:25Maurizio Sarri's Juve took on Lazio in the Italian SuperCup recently (which was played in Riyad) as Simone Inzaghi's team ended up winning by a 3-1 score line. Lazio had opened the score with Luis Alberto but Paulo Dybala tied the game up just before the break. Senad Lulic scored the winner in the 76th minute as Cataldi added another late on for Lazio. Things heated up towards the end of this game as Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off. Juve were certainly very disappointed with this result as Lazio lifted the cup. Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) during a Figline Valdarno 100 years event, here is what he had to say:
'Did you smoke a lot when you were younger? When I was a player, I would only smoke on Sunday's, I practically never smoked during the week. Figline? I have to say thank you, this team gave me a lot. I surely remained very attached to the club, it was like a big family....'.
Maurizio Sarri took over from Max Allegri at Juve this past summer as his bianconeri team have been doing well but they have also struggled at times. Juve will now take on Cagliari next in January as Sarri will surely be hoping for a positive response from his club. You can click here for more news on the matter...
