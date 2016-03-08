Juve, Sarri intends to rest Ronaldo: the games in mind
24 October at 20:15Cristiano Ronaldo is almost always present in Juventus' starting eleven. However, the Portuguese could rest against Lecce this weekend or against Genoa in the midweek clash, only to return in top condition for the big games against Torino, Lokomotiv and AC Milan.
Ronaldo has played 7 games in the last 24 days between the national team and the Bianconeri. And so far, he has only missed one game, against Brescia as a precaution. Therefore, Maurizio Sarri intends to rest his star, as IlBianconeri.com reports.
The manager wants in him top condition for what will be an important November: The derby against Torino on the 2nd, the encounter with Lokomotiv in Moscow four days later and then the big game against AC Milan on the 10th.
As the report continues, Sarri doesn't want the team to become too dependant on Ronaldo, ready to start Dybala and Higuain up front with Bernardesci playing behind them.
