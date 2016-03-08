Juve, Sarri makes decision on Emre Can and Mandzukic

At the same time, Sarri has decided the future of Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic, who both came close to leaving the club this summer. According to Tuttosport ( via calciomercato.com ), the duo isn't included in the club's future plans.

Even though there were a few doubts at the start of the season, Sarri has now made his mind up. The Croatian is certainly ruled out, while the German has failed to impress despite the chances he has had as of late. Of course, both are annoyed by the decision.





For more news, visit our homepage. However, they have seemingly realized their fate and both are expected to leave the club in January. In fact, they should have no issues with finding a new club ahead of the second half of the season.

​Maurizio Sarri is convincing everyone at Juventus. The victory in the Derby d'Italia against Inter, which came after the excellent performance in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, has certainly highlighted the Bianconeri's strengths under the former Chelsea manager.