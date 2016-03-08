Juve, Sarri names 19-man squad for Lokomotiv clash

Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 tonight, and just a few minutes ago, Maurizio Sarri announced his 19-man squad for the game. De Sciglio and Ramsey will both miss out as they are still recovering from their respective injury.

On a positive note, Danilo is back from his injury as Sarri has included him in the squad. However, he isn't expected to start straight away, as the Bianconeri don't want to take any risks now that he's finally back. Therefore, Cuadrado will continue on the right.

Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon.



Defenders: De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral.



Midfielders: Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Rabiot, Bentancur.



Forwards: Ronaldo, Dybala, Cuadrado, Higuain, Bernardeschi.



For more news, visit our homepage. Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon.De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral.Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Rabiot, Bentancur.Ronaldo, Dybala, Cuadrado, Higuain, Bernardeschi.

This evening, Juventus will face Lokomotiv Moscow at the San Siro in the third round of the Champions League. After one win and one draw, currently sitting at the top of the group with four points, the Bianconeri will look to secure their spot for at least one more round.