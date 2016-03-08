Juve, Sarri names 20-man squad for Leverkusen clash - De Ligt, Ramsey out

In other words, they will be able to enter the game without too much pressure on their shoulders. Even though it's not likely, Leverkusen are still in the race for a top-two finish, which means they will give their all in tomorrow's clash.

For Juventus, on the other hand, it will be an opportunity to finish strong, just as Sarri will have the chance to test new things. However, given their recent performances in the league, it might not be the time to go full-on experimental.





Juventus: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon; De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral, Gozzi; Pjanic, Matuidi, Rabiot, Muratore, Portanova; Ronaldo, Dybala, Cuadrado, Higuain, Bernardeschi.



Earlier today, Sarri announced the squad for the game. De Ligt and Ramsey didn't take part in today's training session at Continassa, missing out on the clash tomorrow.

Tomorrow evening, Juventus will take on Bayer Leverkusen away from home in the final game of the Champions League group stage. The Bianconeri have already secured qualification to the next stage, as well as the first place.