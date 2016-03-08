Juve, Sarri names 23-man squad for Parma clash

On their official website, Juventus announced the 23 players that have been called up for tomorrow's clash between the Bianconeri and Parma. Maurizio Sarri, who won't be on the bench due to health issues, has decided to leave out Rugani.



The former Empoli defender is heavily linked with a departure, as Roma reportedly are closing in on the signing. Other than that, the squad is what you would expect it to be, with no surprises.



Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon.

Defenders: De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral.

Midfielders: Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur, Bernardeschi.

Forwards: Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Higuain.



Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 tomorrow, which will be the start of the 2019/20 season of Serie A. Later the same evening, at 20:45, Fiorentina will take on Napoli on their home turf.



