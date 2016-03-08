Juve, Sarri: 'Our trio upfront did great today'
15 December at 19:20Juve played against Udinese in the Italian Serie A today as Maurizio Sarri's team ended up winning by a 3-1 score line. Cristiano Ronaldo had a very solid game as he scored two goals where as Leo Bonucci scored Juve's third goal. Pussetto got one goal back for Udinese in the second half but it was too little too late. This was a big win for the bianconeri who temporarily go first in the Italian Serie A standings, leapfrogging Antonio Conte's Inter (who will be playing against Fiorentina this evening). Here is what Maurizio Sarri had to say on the matter as he spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com):
' We were coming off a UCL game but we did very well. We played great especially in the first 60 minutes of the game as our forwards really did great. They pushed forward with power and they tracked back to help our back-line well too. This is what I want from them...'. More to come on the matter....
