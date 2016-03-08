Juve, Sarri: 'Ronaldo? He gave it his all but it was best to sub him off...'

Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Juve-Milan 1-0 game, here is what he had to say: 'Ronaldo? He gave it his all and sacrificed himself but he wasn't at his best. I decided that it was best to take him off which is why I put on Dybala. Ronaldo did pick up a small knee issue in the past and it flares up a little at times. Milan? They had chances but most shots came from outside the box. Even so, Milan clearly have a lot of quality. Higuain? He is working hard for the team...'. More to come...